Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpile

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan produced just over 22,115 tons of butter, marking a 10.4% drop year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijan had 174.3 tons of butter in stock, which is a 4.6-fold increase compared to a year ago.

Overall, the value of Azerbaijan's food production exceeded 4.191 billion manats (just over $2.46 billion) during the first 10 months of 2025, representing a 9.5% increase compared to the same period last year.