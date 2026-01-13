Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan plans copper exports from Demirli complex in Aghdara to China

    Industry
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 17:48
    Azerbaijan plans copper exports from Demirli complex in Aghdara to China

    In 2025-2030, Azerbaijan plans to export 85,000 tons of copper in the form of concentrate worth 1.6 billion manats ($941.2 million) from the Damirli Ore Processing Complex located in the village of Janyataq in the Aghdara district.

    According to Report, the information was presented to President Ilham Aliyev during his participation in the opening ceremony of the complex.

    At the same time, an increase in copper reserves at the deposit is forecast in the coming years. According to preliminary geological exploration data, approximately 470,000 tons of additional copper reserves are estimated to be available. The extractable volume of these reserves will be clarified following a four-year geological exploration and research program.

    The complex includes a copper flotation plant, a wet tailings storage facility, an electrical substation, and other infrastructure. Covering a total area of 929 hectares designated for mining and production, the complex has been reconstructed using Turkish and German technologies. Private investments amounting to 15.3 million manats ($9million) were directed to the reconstruction and restoration works.

    "Damirli" is the first mining industry project launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. The copper flotation plant will process ore extracted from the Damirli deposit to produce the final product - copper concentrate. The plant's annual processing capacity is 5.6 million tons of ore.

    Azerbaijan “Damirli” Ore Processing Complex Aghdara Ilham Aliyev copper
    Altı il ərzində "Dəmirli" mis yatağından Çinə 1,6 milyard manatlıq məhsul ixrac olunacaq
    Азербайджан в течение 6 лет поставит в Китай медного концентрата почти на $1 млрд

