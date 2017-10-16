Zeynab Mammadyarova: It is impossible that we asked for points from Armenians or vice versa - INTERVIEW

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ Interview of the second-place winner of the European Inter Club Women's Chess Championship in Antalya, Azerbaijani chess player of “Odlar Yurdu” (Land of Fire) Zeynab Mammadyarova to Report.

- Women's team of “Odlar Yurdu” took the second place in European championship. In the men’s tournament Azerbaijani chess player grabbed the third place. What are your impressions?

- Although, Azerbaijan does not host the Club Championship we participate at the European championship for the second time. If there were internal championship, we would have been in a better shape. In any case, both of our women’s and men’s teams successfully participated at the European championship. I am grateful to the vice-president of Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov for paying enough attention to such competitions.

- What was your hardest play?

- All of our rivals were strong. We targeted to take the third place minimum. Our women's team always are close to “trio” and grabs the fourth and fifth places at the Olympics and European championships. While playing with strong team we tried not to lose points. We played with responsibility. We have defeated Georgian representative Nona who took the first place and played at the high level in other matches. Though, we got 11 points - the same number with champion, we grabbed the second place for other valuations. Winning the Nona gave us impetus to take a place. They know themselves it is difficult to play with us. Also the rivals of Nona and ours were different. We did not have teams that we can defeat with big score. But Georgians had such an opportunity. Being ahead of us for additional valuations is related with that.

- Your brother Shahriyar Mammadyarov that represented Russian team “Globus” became the champion. If he had played for “Odlar Yurdu”, could the results have been better?

- Maybe if Shahriyar and Teymur Rajabov were in our club we could have reached different result. But it is impossible to say something in advance. The main thing is atmosphere in team and friendly relations. The chess players in the “Odlar Yurdu” have nice relations with each other. That’s why they succeeded.

- Did the financial issue play main role in your brother’s choice of “Globus” not “Odlar Yurdu”?

- If state inter club championship was held in Azerbaijan, then it would have become known beforehand which of our clubs would play at the European championship. Chess players sign contracts for such competitions one year in advance. Of course, financial issue is also important. But it is also important for chess players to know their participation in the tournament beforehand. For this reason, he signed a contract with “Globus” in advance.

- What is the reason why your sister Turkan Mammadyarova not in the “Odlar Yurdu”?

- She gave birth to a child two months ago. This is club championship, perhaps she could have been invited. Soon she will start to attend competitions.

- Armenian chess player Levon Aronyan in interview with armenian public radio said that during the European championship held in 2003 or 2004 father of one of Azerbaijani chess players called him and asked to play in a draw with his child. Among those who played with him at that time there were also you and your brother. To which extent it is plausible for such thing to happen?

- This is ridiculous. Maybe journalists wrote it on their own?

- No, there is a statement in this regard…

- I reiterate this makes one laugh. Even while being in one competition with Armenians our presence creates tension for each other. It’s impossible for us to ask for points from Armenia or them from us.