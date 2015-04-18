Zabit Samadov wins "Global Fighting Championship 3" tournament - VIDEO

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani famous K-1 fighter Zabit Samadov won "Global Fighting Championship 3" tournament held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Report informs, 31-year-old athlete kicked off at the semi-finals stage of the competition.

He defeated the Scottish star Steve Mckinnon. On the other semi-final match, Danyo Ilung (Congo- Germany) won over Iranian Jafar Ahmadi. As a result, Samadov met with Ilung in the final. At the beginning of the meeting, the Azerbaijani sportsman laid his opponent with a series of kicks twice. Z.Samadov achieved the victory in the 4th round. Thus, the famous fighter won the cup and money prize of 1 million dirhams (286 thousand AZN).

At an awards ceremony, Zabit Samadov said: "Long live Azerbaijan! Thank you so much, thank you for your coming and support. I express special gratitude to my countrymen."