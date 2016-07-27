Zabit Samadov to fight against Muay Thai world champion Cătălin Moroșanu in Grozny - VIDEO

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani K-1 master, fighter Zabit Samadov will take part in the tournament on professional kickboxing, dedicated to the memory of the first president of Chechnya Akhmad Kadyrov, Report informs.

"My rival in the battle in WBC Muay Thai world title version will be a well-known Romanian fighter Cătălin Moroșanu", Z.Samadov said.

He noted that now he is actively preparing for the tournament, which will take place on August 23 at the Sports Palace Colosseo.

"At the moment I am at the training camp in Bulgaria. The training will last about three weeks", the fighter stated.

Notably, Z.Samadov currently leads the kickboxing club "Akhmad".

"All staff of the club are now with me at the training camp to participate in the tournament", the Azerbaijani master added.