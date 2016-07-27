 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zabit Samadov to fight against Muay Thai world champion Cătălin Moroșanu in Grozny - VIDEO

    Azerbaijani K-1 master will take part in the professional kickboxing tournament dedicated to the memory of the first Chechnya president

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani K-1 master, fighter Zabit Samadov will take part in the tournament on professional kickboxing, dedicated to the memory of the first president of Chechnya Akhmad Kadyrov, Report informs.

    "My rival in the battle in WBC Muay Thai world title version will be a well-known Romanian fighter Cătălin Moroșanu", Z.Samadov said.

    He noted that now he is actively preparing for the tournament, which will take place on August 23 at the Sports Palace Colosseo.

    "At the moment I am at the training camp in Bulgaria. The training will last about three weeks", the fighter stated.

    Notably, Z.Samadov currently leads the kickboxing club "Akhmad".

    "All staff of the club are now with me at the training camp to participate in the tournament", the Azerbaijani master added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi