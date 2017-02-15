Winner of European Grand Prix in Baku gets prestigious Laureus Award - LIST

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Traditional Laureus World Sports Awards of the best athletes was held in Monaco.

Report informs, main laureates of the world award were winners of Rio 2016 Olympics.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was crowned as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a fourth time. United States gymnast Simone Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year gong, winner of 4 gold medals of Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Team of the Year was confirmed as the Chicago Cubs, who were crowned as world champions for the first time in 108 years.

23-times Olympic champion Michael Phelps won Laureus's Comeback of the Year award. He won 5 gold medals in the last Olympics. Phelps became the first swimmer distinguished in this category.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri and captain Wes Morgan were in Monaco to collect the spirit of sport prize. The club’s sensational Premier League triumph saw them pick up a deserved gong too.

German driver Nico Rosberg, who crowned world champion firstly in his career and won European Grand Prix in Baku, received the Breakthrough of the Year prize. Earlier, Juan Pablo Montoya, Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and Daniel Ricciardo awarded the prize.

Britain's Rachel Atherton won the action sportsperson of the year award for her downhill mountain biking feats. She won all rounds of the World Cup and 4-time world championship.

Sportsperson of the Year with a disability: Beatrice Vio, 19-year old Italian wheelchair fencer who won gold at the 2016 Paralympics.

Sport for Good Award: for Sporting Inspiration: The Refugee Olympic Team, who competed at the Rio Olympics under neutral flag.

Best Sporting Moment: Barcelona Under-12 team whose players consoled their distraught Japanese opponents at the end of the Junior Soccer World Challenge in a touching show of sportsmanship.