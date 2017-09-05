 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two Azerbaijani wrestlers qualiffy for semifinals of world championship

    Gurban Gurbanov and Nihad Mammadli got opportunity to qualify for a decisive match© Awf-az.org

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers qualified for semi-final of the world championship in Athens, Greece.

    Report informs, Gurban Gurbanov (42 kg) and Nihad Mammadli (46 kg) got an opportunity to qualify for a decisive match.

    Starting in the 1/8 finals, G.Gurbanov defeated Italian Daniel Pramatarov 5:3, then Namibian Hafeni Festus Asinon 8:0. He will face Russian Aleksey Vlasov in the semifinals.

    Defeating Bakhtiyar Akberdiyev from Kyrgyzstan at 5:0 in the first match, then Turkish Mukremin Aktaş 4:1, Mammadli will compete against Russian Anvar Allahyarov in semifinal.

    Semi-final matches will start at 19:00.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi