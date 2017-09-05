Two Azerbaijani wrestlers qualiffy for semifinals of world championship

© Awf-az.org

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers qualified for semi-final of the world championship in Athens, Greece.

Report informs, Gurban Gurbanov (42 kg) and Nihad Mammadli (46 kg) got an opportunity to qualify for a decisive match.

Starting in the 1/8 finals, G.Gurbanov defeated Italian Daniel Pramatarov 5:3, then Namibian Hafeni Festus Asinon 8:0. He will face Russian Aleksey Vlasov in the semifinals.

Defeating Bakhtiyar Akberdiyev from Kyrgyzstan at 5:0 in the first match, then Turkish Mukremin Aktaş 4:1, Mammadli will compete against Russian Anvar Allahyarov in semifinal.

Semi-final matches will start at 19:00.