Two Azerbaijani boxers advance to next stage of European Championship

On the fifth day of the European Elite Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, two more members of the Azerbaijani national boxing team claimed victories.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, in the 70 kg weight category, Nabi Isgandarov faced Kalman Hanko (Hungary) in the quarterfinal.

The athlete won his third consecutive bout with a unanimous 5:0 decision (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). By reaching the semifinals, Isgandarov has already secured at least a bronze medal. His next opponent on the road to the final will be Jon McConnell (Ireland).

Meanwhile, Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) met Mouxime Abdoulay (Germany) in the round of 16. The World Championship medalist won all three rounds and achieved a 5:0 victory (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). His next bout will be against Kevin Scott (Sweden).

Both matches will take place on September 23.

The championship will conclude on September 25.