Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Two Azerbaijani boxers advance to next stage of European Championship

    Individual sports
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:23
    Two Azerbaijani boxers advance to next stage of European Championship

    On the fifth day of the European Elite Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, two more members of the Azerbaijani national boxing team claimed victories.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, in the 70 kg weight category, Nabi Isgandarov faced Kalman Hanko (Hungary) in the quarterfinal.

    The athlete won his third consecutive bout with a unanimous 5:0 decision (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). By reaching the semifinals, Isgandarov has already secured at least a bronze medal. His next opponent on the road to the final will be Jon McConnell (Ireland).

    Meanwhile, Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) met Mouxime Abdoulay (Germany) in the round of 16. The World Championship medalist won all three rounds and achieved a 5:0 victory (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). His next bout will be against Kevin Scott (Sweden).

    Both matches will take place on September 23.

    The championship will conclude on September 25.

    European Championships Azerbaijani boxers Azerbaijan Boxing Federation
    Azərbaycanın iki boksçusu Avropa çempionatında növbəti mərhələyə yüksəlib
    Два боксера из Азербайджана вышли в следующий этап чемпионата Европы

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