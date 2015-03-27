Three-time champion of Paralympic Games dies at his 35

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Three-time champion of Paralympic Games for cross-skiing, Russian Taras Kryzhanovsky died on his 35th years of life. Report informs it was stated in the letter of condolence, posted on the official website of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

The cause athlete's death is not known yet.

Taras Kryzhanovsky won three gold medals in cross-country skiing in the Winter Paralympic Games held in 2002 and 2006. He was many-times winner of the world championships. In 2006, the athlete was a standard-bearer of the Russian national team at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Turin, and in 2014 took part in Paralympic Torch Relay at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics at the stadium "Fischt" in Sochi.