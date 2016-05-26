'Shamkir Chess' super tournament kicks off in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Shamkir Chess' super tournament, which has been dedicated to the late Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Hashimov kicked off.

Report informs, first move in the first tournament of the contest of 10 chess players was made by Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, World Chess Federation (FIDE) President.

He made first move on behalf of Shahriyar Mammadyarov, playing with white pieces against World Cup winner and candidate world champion Sergey Karjakin (Russia).

Other meetings will be held between Eltaj Safarli Pavel Elyanov (Ukraine), Fabiano Caruana (USA) Pentala Harikrishna (India), Rauf Mammadov Anish Giri (the Netherlands), Teymur Rajabov Hou Yifan (China).

Notably, winner of 'Shamkir Chess' circular system super tournament will be identified on June 4 as a result of 9-turn fight.