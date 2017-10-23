Shahriyar Mammadyarov to participate in Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Name of Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov was included in the preliminary list of participants of the chess tournament to be held in Wijk aanZee, Netherlands.

Report informs, tournament will be held on January 12-28.

Russian chess players Sergey Karjakin and Vladimir Kramnik, American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So (winner of the 2017 tournament), Viswanathan Anand, Baskaran Adhiban (both India), Anish Giri (The Netherlands), Way I and Hou Yifan both China) and Haven Johns (England) are also among participants.