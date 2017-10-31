 Top
    Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks fourth in FIDE rating

    Azerbaijani chess player advanced for two levels

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The World Chess Federation (FIDE) disclosed the rating for November. 

    Report informs Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov advanced for two levels as compared with last month. Currently, 32-year old grandmaster ranks the fourth with 2799 points. He also earned additional 8 rating points. But Teymur Rajabov fell to 19th rank with 2741 points. In previous rating he ranked 17th.

    Arkadij Naiditsch remained on the 44th rank with 2700 points. Rauf Mammadov advanced for 7 levels and ranks 58th with 2686 points.

    Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen tops the rating with 2837 points. Armenian Levon Aronyan ranks the second with 2801 points and followed by American Fabiano Caruana with 2799 points. 

