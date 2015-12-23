 Top
    Seven-time F1 world champion Schumacher can once again walk

    A German magazine had reported that the Formula One legend was walking and moving his arm following his skiing accident two years ago

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Michael Schumacher's manager has branded claims he is walking again 'irresponsible'.

    Report informs, German magazine 'Bunte' claimed Schumacher, a seven-time F1 world champion, was walking again in a front page exclusive published in the last few days.

    The report featured a comment from an unnamed friend of Schumacher's, who said: "Michael is very thin. But he can once again walk a little with the help of his therapists.

    "He manages to make a couple of steps. And he can also raise an arm."

    But Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager, has denied the reports.

