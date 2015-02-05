Serious measures to be taken against Azerbaijani Olympic champion

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Serious actions will be taken on the Olympic champion in wrestling, Toghrul Asgarov," a head coach of Azerbaijani national team Firdovsi Umudov said to Report.

According to him, a winner of Summer Olympic Championship in London (2012) refused to compete in the consolatory match of 70 kg weight in Grand Prix in Paris (France) on January 31-February 1. He said that his foot ached and refused to meet with another Azerbaijani wrestler Ruslan Dibirhajiyev. However, during the doctor's examination, it was revealed that T.Asgarov did not have any trauma. Due to his refusal, Dibirhajiyev reached the next round and eventually won the bronze medal. Olympic champion in wrestling was also offered to wrestle as in training camp. However, Asgarov did not change his mind.

Umudov said that this issue will be investigated further: "We will send her to the doctor in Baku, an X-ray of his foot will be drawn. We will see his state at the beginning of next week. If his trauma is not proved, he will be punished according to certain rules by the decision of the federation management and coaching staff. Everybody should see that one who does not want to wrestle without a solid reason, is punished."

According to coach, if an athlete, no matter whoever he/she is, fails to comply with discipline, he/she should not take part in the national team: " You have been the winner of the European, World and Olympic championships, our state and the leadership of the federation appriciated you. Today, you must be an example to young people and teenagers. We do not force anyone. If you do not want to wrestle, say that I have finished my career, thanks to our government and leadership, but I'm going. Instead of it, you deceive yourself, the team coaches, leadership of the federation, the state, as well as all the sport fans. Everybody has expectations from you. Sharif Sharifov is also Olympic champion as you. However, he competed, wrestled and won. You were an Olympic champion three years ago. Don't he really think that, a long time has passed from that championship?"

It was the second competition of T.Asgarov after being Olympic champion.