Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026

The process of replacing damaged medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will begin in February 2026, said Murad Farzaliyev, spokesperson for the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC), Report informs.

He noted that the NOC had formally addressed the issue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this year:

"Various preparatory steps have been ongoing in response to this issue. According to the latest information we received, the medal replacement process for our athletes will start in February 2026."

Out of the 7 Azerbaijani athletes who earned medals at Paris 2024, 5 have reported visible deterioration in their medals. Only judo Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and freestyle wrestling bronze medalist Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) have not experienced any noticeable issues.

The affected medals include: