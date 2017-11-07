Rauf Mammadov: We proved that Azerbaijan very strong chess country

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Frankly speaking, emotions are not the same as in 2009, because we were champions for the first time, and late Vugar Hashimov was with us. Now we have lost to Italy, ended in draw with Spain in the III round, but at finish we could become three times European champion."

Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov said answering questions of Samaya Mammadova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, after being three times European champions in Crete, Greece. 29-year-old intelligence master said that after defeating at the World Chess Olympiad 2016 in Baku, this championship is very important: "Of course, we are glad. This time we grabbed a gold medal and proved that Azerbaijan is a very strong chess country."

According to Mammadov, the way to championship for Azerbaijan has opened after victory over Armenia in VI round: "We were glad to win over Armenia. Then we started our championship way after this victory. We tried to be the continental champion for the third time. We have defeated Russia in the VIII round and result of this meeting was equal to championship. It was very important to prepare for that game and play to win the rival."