Proposal on World Chess Champions will be discussed in Baku

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Chess Federation (RCF) has made a new proposal.

Report informs, the federation suggests that World Champion should in the future be allowed to accept the challenge of any player.

The player can contribute to the prize fund and the costs of holding of the match. 50% of the prize fund will go to World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The proposal, which was sent to the FIDE office in Athens and to be discussed at the FIDE Congress in Baku September 4-14 , has met with immediate protest from the Association of Chess Professionals.

Notably, this method is already used in other types of martial arts. In particular, professional boxers fight to get a belt.