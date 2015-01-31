President of International Table Tennis Federation to visit Baku for first time

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the International Table Tennis Federation Thomas Weikert and the president of European Table Tennis Union Ronald Kramer will arrive in Baku. Report informs they will follow the course of the tournament European Cup Top 16, which kicks off on February 6 at national arena of gymnastics. This is the first visit of T. Weikert after he was elected to the post in September last year.

The distinguished guests will attend the opening of the tournament with President of Table Tennis Federation of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov. The tournament will be attended by 32 athletes from 18 countries. In total, about 120 guests will arrive at this tournament. The number of meetings of T.Vaykerta and R. Kramer are expected with officials, as well as their familiarity with the preparations for the I European Olympic Games.

The tournament Top 16 Cup, which is called the World Cup will be attended by 16 men athletes and 16 women. Most of them will be titled sportsmen. Azerbaijan as a country - organizer of the competition, has given the administrative right to participate in the tournament without qualifying games. Maryam Imanova and Farhad Ismailov will participate in the competition.