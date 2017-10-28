Political scandal takes place in UAE judo tournament

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A political scandal took place at this week's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament.

Report informs citing the CNN, In the final match Israel judo star Tal Flicker 66 kg took victory over Azerbaijan's representative Nijat Shikhalizade.

Instead of Hatikvah, Israel's traditional national anthem, tournament organizers played the official music of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Instead of the flag of Israel, the IJF's logo was raised.

The IJF, for its part, contacted the president of the UAE Judo Federation Mohamed Bin Tha'loob insisting "all delegations, including the Israeli delegation, shall be treated absolutely equally in all aspects, without any exception," according to a letter obtained by the Associated Press.

Notably, Azerbaijani judokas have won 1 silver and 1 bronze medals at the Grand Slam tournament. Besides Nicat Shikhalzadeh (66 kg) who lost in the final, Rustam Orujov (73 kg) also became the prizewinners. The tournament will end today.