 Top
    Close photo mode

    Political scandal takes place in UAE judo tournament

    Israeli anthem was not played after the victory over the Azerbaijani representative

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A political scandal took place at this week's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament.

    Report informs citing the CNN, In the final match Israel judo star Tal Flicker 66 kg took victory over Azerbaijan's representative Nijat Shikhalizade.

    Instead of Hatikvah, Israel's traditional national anthem, tournament organizers played the official music of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

    Instead of the flag of Israel, the IJF's logo was raised.

    The IJF, for its part, contacted the president of the UAE Judo Federation Mohamed Bin Tha'loob insisting "all delegations, including the Israeli delegation, shall be treated absolutely equally in all aspects, without any exception," according to a letter obtained by the Associated Press.

    Notably, Azerbaijani judokas have won 1 silver and 1 bronze medals at the Grand Slam tournament. Besides Nicat Shikhalzadeh (66 kg) who lost in the final, Rustam Orujov (73 kg) also became the prizewinners. The tournament will end today.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi