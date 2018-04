© Reprot/ Firi Salim

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ A judo hall has today opened at Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice-presidents Mikayil Ismayilov, Sadig Sadigov, Deputy minister of youth and sports Ismayil Ismayilov, coaches, athletes and other officials attended the ceremony.

After Rovnag Abdullayev cut a symbolic ribbon, people got acquainted with the hall.