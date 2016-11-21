Named new owner of a medal stripped from Azerbaijani wrestler

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Medals of athletes who failed doping tests during 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games will be handed over to other countries.

Report informs referring to the official website of World Wrestling Association, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Vitali Rahimov is among those who received punishment from the International Olympic Committee.

UWW has removed Rahimov 60 kg competed in "Beijing 2008" from the list of medalists. Instead, silver medal was given to his semi-final defeated opponent from Kazakhstan Nurbakyt Tengizbayev. In this case, according to decision Tengizbayev's Olympic bronze from the fight for the 3rd given to his defeated opponent Sheng Jiang.

Representative of Azerbaijan in the final was defeated by Russian Islambek Albiyev.

Notably, Notably, Vitali Rahimov competed in 60kg category in 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games. Re-analysis of his sample has been proven positive for banned Turinabol drug. The wrestler, who ended his carrier, had to hand over his silver medal and diploma.