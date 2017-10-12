Named Azerbaijani weightlifters to compete in European Championship

© Reuters

Baku. 12 October. REPORT. Azerbaijani national weightlifting squads were identified for Junior and U-23 European Weightlifting Championship to be held in Tirana, Albania, October 15.

Report was informed in the AWF's press-service, nine athletes will compete in the one-week competition.

Junior (U-20) weightlifting squad includes Elnara Abbasova (63 kg), Ruslan Rzazadə (56 kg), Mahammad Mammadli and Kanan Khalilov (both 62 kg),Isa Rustamov (69 kg), Huseyn Rustamov (94 kg).

Marziyya Maharramova (48 kg), Pasha Ibrahimli (69 kg) and Azer Mammadli (+105 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in U-23 category.

405 athletes (170 women and 235 men) from 36 countries are expected to appear on the weightlifting platform.