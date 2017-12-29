Ministry of Internal Affairs and AMADA ink memo of cooperation

 Top
    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and Azerbaijan National Antidoping Agency (AMADA) have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

    Report informs, today a meeting with AMADA staff was held at the main Drug Control Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    It was noted that two organizations will closely cooperate to prevent the use of substances that have serious adverse effects on clean sport among athletes. It was noted that this cooperation plays an important role in strengthening the anti-doping policy.

    Later on, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Chairman of Head Department for Fight with Drugs of the MIA, Police Major-General Hazi Aslanov and Director General of the AMADA, Shafag Huseynli.

