List of licensed competitions at Olympic Games 2016 revealed

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The list of competitions, which will be licensed in boxing at the Summer Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro was revealed.

Report informs, the first license in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling will be won at the World Championships, which will be held on September 7-12 in Las Vegas (USA).

Athletes will compete in 18 weight categories. Freestyle fighters will compete in the 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg and 125 kg, Greco-Roman wrestlers- in 59 kg, 66 kg, 75 kg, 85 kg, 98 kg and 130 kg, while women - 48 kg, 53 kg, 58 kg, 63 kg, 69 kg and 75 kg weight categories. Totally 114 male and 180 female athletes will compete in each type of freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. At the World Championships the first five in each weight category will receive a license for the Rio 2016.

Countries and athletes who couldn't obtain a license on the first try, get a chance to fight in the classification tournaments. for Azerbaijani wrestlers these events will be held on the European classification tournament on 15-17 April 2016 in the Serbian city Zrenyan, on the world classification tournament on April 22-24 in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) and on the last world classification tournament on May 6-8 in Istanbul.