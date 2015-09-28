Karate and another 4 sports may be included in Tokyo 2020

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Skateboarding, surfing, baseball/softball, sport climbing and karate have been recommended for inclusion at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The five new sports would take place over 18 events and include 474 more athletes, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Games hosts are being given a chance to bring in one or more sports popular in their country to boost ratings and attract greater sponsorship.

The International Olympic Committee will make a final decision next August.

Eight sports from a total of 26 federations were shortlisted, with bowling, squash and wushu missing out.

"This package of events represents both traditional and emerging, youth-focused events, all of which are popular both in Japan and internationally," said a statement from the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre said: "Surfing embodies a cool, playful lifestyle that would add a completely new element to the programme, helping the Games reach new fans through live action and stunning broadcast opportunities."

Baseball and softball, united under the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), return to the Olympics for the first time since Asia last hosted the Summer Games, in Beijing in 2008.

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) remain hopeful of a reprieve by the IOC in August 2016.