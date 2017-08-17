 Top
    Kamaladdin Heydarov becomes World Taekwondo Federation Vice-President

    He was honored by the WTF President Chungwon Choue

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Kamaladdin Heydarov, President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF), was re-appointed as Vice-President of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF). 

    Report informs citing ATF's official website, he was honored by WTF President Chungwon Choue.

    Notably, WTF carries out elections to the management structure in accordance with new rules. Heads of continental taekwondo unions are directly appointed as WTF vice presidents. The other two vice-presidents are elected by the president.

