Italian ambassador hosts Roma club fans arrived in Baku

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, Augusto Massari met with fans of Roma club who arrived in Baku to watch the match with Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the second round of Champions League.

Report was informed in the Embassy, the meeting was held in the building of diplomatic mission.

Italian diplomat had a conversation with Italian fans and posed for photo with them. Afterwards, he wished every success to both squads.

The match starts this evening at Baku Olympic Stadium, 20:00 Baku time.