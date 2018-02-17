Iranian wrestler Alireza Karimi disqualified for 6 months

Baku. 17 February. Iranian wrestler Alireza Karimi has been disqualified for six months.

Report informs, the Disciplinary Committee of the United World Wrestling (UWW) decided.

Karimi was fined for deliberate defeat to avoid being faced with Israeli rival at the World Championship 2017 among wrestlers aged 23, in Polish city of Bydgoszcz. Along with him, his personal trainer Hamidrza Jamshidi was dismissed from all competitions for two years.

Karimi, 86 kg, in 1/4 finals lost to Alihan Jabrayilov, Russian freestyle wrestler. It was determined that trainer Jamshidi instructed him to deliberately lost to Jabrayilov. However, if Karimi won, he would face in semifinals Uri Kalashnikov from Israel. Iranian trainer and wrestler were found guilty of breaking the UWW Disciplinary Code.

Iranian government has called the 24-year-old wrestler a source of pride. The Iranian Wrestling Federation has also announced Karimi as a hero. In turn, Karimi expressed gratitude to the leadership of his country.