IOC holds elections for various positions

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The president of the United World Wrestling (UWW), Nenad Lalovic has been elected a member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Report informs, the election was held within the 132nd session of the IOC in Pyongyang, South Korea.

The Serbian org-man will be a member of the Executive Committee for the next four years. He will be the representative of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).

Within the framework of the session, Chinese Zaiqing Yu was elected Vice President of the IOC. Besides, Jiří Kejval from Czech Republic became the new IOC member.