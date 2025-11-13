International сonference organized by AMADA opens in Baku

An international conference titled "Law and Justice in Sport: The New Anti-Doping Framework" has opened in Baku. The event, organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), is dedicated to the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.

According to Report, the opening ceremony brought together representatives of government institutions, Olympic champions, heads of sports federations, delegates from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), national anti-doping organizations of other countries, as well as local and international experts.

In her opening remarks, AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghizada emphasized that the conference theme reflects a commitment to upholding integrity and trust in sports. WADA"s Manager for Relations with National Anti-Doping Organizations, Stefan Trinks, highlighted the importance of the event and praised AMADA"s activities.

Conference sessions will focus on the rule of law in sports, fair competition, updated anti-doping legislation, and the protection of athletes" rights. The forum aims to strengthen international cooperation and promote the exchange of best practices in combating doping and other violations of sports ethics.