Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    International сonference organized by AMADA opens in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:43
    International сonference organized by AMADA opens in Baku

    An international conference titled "Law and Justice in Sport: The New Anti-Doping Framework" has opened in Baku. The event, organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), is dedicated to the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.

    According to Report, the opening ceremony brought together representatives of government institutions, Olympic champions, heads of sports federations, delegates from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), national anti-doping organizations of other countries, as well as local and international experts.

    In her opening remarks, AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghizada emphasized that the conference theme reflects a commitment to upholding integrity and trust in sports. WADA"s Manager for Relations with National Anti-Doping Organizations, Stefan Trinks, highlighted the importance of the event and praised AMADA"s activities.

    Conference sessions will focus on the rule of law in sports, fair competition, updated anti-doping legislation, and the protection of athletes" rights. The forum aims to strengthen international cooperation and promote the exchange of best practices in combating doping and other violations of sports ethics.

    AMADA conference doping
    Photo
    AMADA-nın təşkilatçılığı ilə baş tutan beynəlxalq konfransın açılış mərasimi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку открылась международная конференция, организованная AMADA

    Latest News

    12:08

    Baku office of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open

    Foreign policy
    12:02

    Bodies of all servicemen killed in Turkish plane crash found

    Region
    11:57

    Nearly 40 Azerbaijani students denied entry to Moldova to be repatriated – OFFICIAL

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Kyrgyzstan expects Azerbaijan to join next year's Issyk-Kul Forum

    Foreign policy
    11:43
    Photo

    International сonference organized by AMADA opens in Baku

    Individual sports
    11:34

    Tajik minister highlights culture's unifying role in Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    11:29

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan to initiate UN resolution on contribution of Islamic civilization of Central Asia to education

    Other countries
    11:26

    S&P forecasts SOCAR's investment to grow to 3B manats per year in 2025-2027

    Energy
    11:23

    SMS: Attraction of highly skilled migrants contributes to Azerbaijan's development

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed