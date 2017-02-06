Heydar Aliyev Foundation to support Baku Marathon 2017

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ On April 30, the Baku Marathon is to be arranged under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Report was informed in the Foundation, held for the second time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.

With its major goal of promoting sports, healthy lifestyle and bringing people in their pursuit of good intents, the Marathon will be organized by the Administration of the Seafront Boulevard along with the Baku Olympic Stadium, and Sport Marketing Group (SMG) acting as the executive agency.

As it was the case last year, the Baku Marathon 2017 will start at the National Flag Square and run 21 kilometers all the way to the Baku Olympic Stadium.

A noteworthy detail is that the first semi-marathon event held on May 1, 2016 got over 7000 registered participants. The semi-marathon attended by Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, along with the Azerbaijani participants, brought together almost 500 expats from Spain, France, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Czech Republic as well as representatives of embassies of other countries living and working in Azerbaijan. The participants also included tourists from Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Russia, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, etc.

This year’s semi-marathone is open to anyone above the age of 16 upon prior registration. Registration for the Baku Marathon 2017 is available either at Baku’s shopping malls or at www.bakumarathon.az website since Fabruary 10 until April 20. The registration procedure requires filling out an application form, presenting a copy of valid ID (student ID in case of students) and paying the admission fee.

Individual fee for natural persons is 20 AZN, whereas corporate fee (minimum 5 representatives from an agency) is 100 AZN per person. As the expenses for students’ participation are covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, no fee shall be charged on students in the course of registration.

Awads for the Baku Marathon 2017 will be granted in two categories: the first three places among men and women. Winners of the first places in both categories shall be awadred 3,000 AZN, whereas the second and third prize winners are to get 2,000 and 1,000 AZN respectively along with gifts, medals and certificates.

Besides the three major winners among men and women, winners of the 4th, 5th and 6th places in both categories are to get a tourist voucher for two persons to any European country of their choice.

Those ending the 7th and the 8th in both categories are to be remunerated by the sponsors of the Baku Marathon 2017, whereas holders of the 9th and 10th places shall get a 100AZN gift card each.

Further information on the developments and events related to the Marathon is available at the Baku Marathon 2017 Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bakumarathon) and the www.bakumarathon.az website.

Contact us at (012) 310 13 31.