Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former UFC champion Frank Mir notified of potential USADA anti-doping violation, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The UFC released a statement saying the promotion, as well as Mir (18-11 MMA, 16-11 UFC), had been notified the former heavyweight champion’s post-fight sample had been flagged.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Frank Mir of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected the day of his fight on March 20, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia,” the statement read.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Mir. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.”

Mir is on a two-fight losing skid and has gone 2-6 in the octagon since 2012.

The bout with Hunt (12-10-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) lasted only 3:01 before a crushing right hand ended Mir’s night.

According to USADA’s UFC athlete testing history, 458 total tests have been administered thus far in 2016, covering a total of 292 of the promotion’s fighters.