Former Dutch Olympic champion admits doping

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Dutch discus thrower Ria Stalman, who won Olympic gold 32 years ago, has admitted doping in the latter stages of her career.

Report informs Stalman said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS released on Friday that she used anabolic steroids in the run-up to the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

"In the last two-and-a-half years of my career I used a light dosage of anabolic steroids, five to 10 milligrams a day," the 64-year-old said.

"Back then it was also prohibited but I could do it without any risk during training because there were no out-of-competition controls." Stalman said.