FIDE's new rating important for Azerbaijani player Arkadij Naiditsch

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced new rating of world grandmasters.

Report informs, 4 Azerbaijani chess-players are in top 100.

However, Shahriyar Mammadyarov has again 2747 points, he is ahead 1 stage. At present, he is in 18th place. Collecting again 2726 points, Teymur Rajabov is in 28th place. With 6 points, Arkadij Naiditsch is ahead 1 place and is in 44th place with 2702 points. So, Naiditsch is again in 2700 after he is back to Azerbaijani team. At last, with 2653 points Eltaj Safarli is 1 stage ahead and takes 100th place.

In rapid rating, Rajabov is in 8th place with 2788 points, Mammadyarov in 12th with 2771 points, Gadir Huseynov in 40th with 2718 points, Naiditsch in 88th place with 2666 points, Rauf Mammadov in 99th with 2655 points. In blitz rating, Mammadov is in 10th place with 2810 points, Rajabov in 12th place with 2800 points, Mammadyarov in 12st place with 2748 points and Safarli in 72nd place with 2677 points.