Fariz Mammadov: In boxing you can't meet non-serious opponent

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "At the moment my nose is broken in two, but under my eyes in one place. I should be estranged from sport at least for three months. This is necessary for my health, for my long-time stay in a professional sport. A health care professional should be able to stay in the sport for a long time. And doctor from AIBA Pro Boxing estranged me from sport for a month because of these traumas". The first professional boxer of Azerbaijan Fariz Mammadov told in an interview to Report.

F.Mammadov also stated that, he is currently training now. "My special exercises will begin on Monday. I think, doctors will make last decision on this matter to the end of this week. But, believe me, I as well try to be ready for my fight on November 29, and live in hope of this day.

I don't think that, my next opponent is too weak. In boxing, generally, you can't meet non-serious opponent. But you may do unexpected mistake suddenly, and everything may end for you in no time".

F.Mammadov said that, if he could not gain a license to Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in 2016 in Rio-de-Janeyro, he will fight for real world championship between professional boxers.

"If I could get a license to Olympic Games, my goal will be a final fight".