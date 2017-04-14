Farid Mansurov to take part in Baku Marathon 2017

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Farid Mansurov will take part in Baku Marathon 2017.

Report informs citing the official Facebook page of project, Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling and two times world champion will participate in the marathon as anhonorary member.

Notably, "Baku Marathon 2017" to be held on April 30 starts at 10:00.

The marathon will be held for the second time at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will be organized with the support of Seaside Boulevard Office and Baku Olympic Stadium.

The execution of the project is carried out by SMG company.