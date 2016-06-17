 Top
    F1 Racer: 'An amazing infrastructure created in Baku Grand Prix'

    Jenson Button: Some stretches of the Baku route are enough interesting

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Organizers of the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe have done their job very well, creating an amazing infrastructure.

    Report informs referring to the British media, it was stated by a British racer in Formula 1, McLaren Honda team driver Jenson Button.

    "Let's see how the situation will develop. I look forward to the start of training, but I was concerned about some twists and turns", he said.

    J.Button stressed that some segments of the Baku route are enough interesting.

