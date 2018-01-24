Elvin Mamishzada: If I disclose what was done to me everything will be shaken - INTERVIEW

© Report

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the world boxing champion, winner of Baku 2015 the First European Games, Elvin Mamishzada:

- Will you participate in Azerbaijan championship that will start this weekend?

- No, I don’t want to participate in competitions yet. Because I am not in full shape. As I am not ready, I decided not to participate in Azerbaijani championship.

- Is it because of your trainings or injury problem?

- I didn’t stop the trainings and continue to exercise. Simply I did not want.

- It’s not good to be out of competitions as one of the few world boxing champions of Azerbaijan. Will it be possible in the near future to see Elvin Mamishzada whom we used to know?

- I work for that. I believe that to be in good shape in 2019.

- What do you think about new head coach of national team Leonid Loivski?

- I don’t want to talk about him. I mean, he is neither bad, nor good. He is normal specialist. We don’t have any problem.

- But at some point he disqualified you from trainings….

- Yes. But that was not his opinion. There was interference by others.

- It means there are people who don’t want to see you in the national team?

-Yes, why not? Such people are within our federation and outside. Not everyone like me. Sport is competition. Everyone wants to promote themselves and use trick. It’s not only in boxing, but in all types of sport.

- There are not so many boxers in low category where you compete. Then who can create problem for you?

- Just one boxer is sufficient. Currently Mesud Yudifzade competes in my category. But I expect Goshgar Safarli will win gold medal in this year championship. Last year he grabbed silver medal.

- Did punishment by head coach last year and incident in night club have an impact on your dismissal from national team?

- What was not done to me before that incident?! I can say a lot of things. Simply, I don’t want. Because if I say there will be mess. To be specific, fight will erupt in Azerbaijan Boxing Federation. I would say who is who. But If I say everything will be shaken. They will call me enemy of nation. That’s why I don’t think it’s necessary. When something occurred to me, the media wrote about that and everything was messed up. But what was done to me, happened before that.

- Who are the people disclosing such attitude to you Federation leadership or….

- It’s not federation leadership, they are those mudding the water in the lower level. I mean they are people who are in the lower level than General Secretary Nagi Safarov. Those who open and close the door, carry someone’s coat and suit jacket… I mean people who have nothing to do. When they don’t know anything about sport, they say “This is how I am”. But no one has seen them in sport so far. Because of such people the boxing is in such a condition. This type of sport will not be developed until skilled and experienced people are employed in boxing. The person who did not appear in competition would not understand what I have experience in the ring.

- Does it mean you committed those things in the night club under the influence of things that was done to you?

-That period it was not my good times. I was thinking about ending my career and not competing on behalf of Azerbaijan. I wanted to engage in professional boxing. But I thought why I should escape them? They have not seen the rings where I have been. I can prove what I am capable of. Let’s be frankly, I didn’t show bad results. I advanced from being European champion among teenagers in 2007. I am not shining with new results… My results are obvious. I have been successfully competing for 10 years. I am the person who has seen the ring. Remember who was my rivals when I was fighting. Nevertheless, I would never leave the boxing field. I don’t have any problem with my current rivals in the team. The one in the ring is rival and whoever is stronger will win. Beyond the ring he is not your rival. I can’t be enemy with person with whom you sweated together. Yes, there are guys who feuds beyond the ring. It depends on the mindset of each person. It is up to him if someone holds a grudge. I have a problem only with those who muddies the water. There are three Azerbaijani world champions – Agasi Mammadov, Javid Chalabiyev and me. But they didn’t invite me to the team. In order to punish me the invited Masud Yusifzade. And he disgraced them. People who used to trust me, now don’t believe me because of those who muddied the water and it offends me.

- The head coach Leonid Loivski is Ukranian, his assistant Nariman Abdullayev is Azerbaijani. Can we presume that the person who created negative opinion about you is Abdullayev?

- Yes, why not? The leadership of country’s boxing including Nagi Safarov is very good, but the lower level is very bad. Nagi Safarov is being informed but since he is not among us he does not know the reality. He thinks that everything he is being told is true. However, they don’t ask from us whether I did such thing or not.

- Will we see you in the team while Leonid Loivski is head coach?

- I won’t quarrel with them when I fight in 2019. So far they have tried to keep me away because I quarrel. They like when each their word is replied “Yes, Sir”. Who is he for saying that. Look at my results and theirs. Who are you to teach me boxing?

- But the head coach and his assistants give the task….

- I don’t have any problem with head coach. Every day he used to come and train when I was preparing for republican championship. We have mutual respect for each other. I am not the first time in the team fir not getting along with the head coach. Different head coaches came since 2010. I worked with all of them. Why there was not any problem before? At that time, I even didn’t show any results. And problem arose when I achieved results? They didn’t like me as I always told the truth. They inspire disgust to boxing.

- This is why you don’t want to compete in Azerbaijan championship?

- So far I don’t participate for this reason. Currently I do exercise. In the future I want to fight so well that they can’t find mistake in me. Of course I also made mistakes. Magnanimity is to forgive that mistake and put it in order. It is not good to make a trap for someone.

- What is your attitude to smoking and alcohol drinks? May they mean that when saying ‘he does not obey to regime”?

- Who saw me smoking or drinking? Not obeying the regime is being late to training, not listening to them. I am the human being…. Find out about my condition in the ring.

- You said you have offers from abroad...

- Yes, there was offer only for professional boxing. I fit to lower weight categories. Professional boxing requires heave weight boxers. I will fight in the weight category of 55 kg. If I become the republican champion, I will go to the team. If I don’t become, it is fine. I am training myself individually under the leadership of trainer Elbrus Tzayev.

- When will we see you in good shape?

- Perhaps in 2019. This year there is no serious competition in boxing. I train myself for Special Olympics next year.