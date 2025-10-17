Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    • 17 October, 2025
    Elgun Safarov: Legislative amendments are needed to combat cyberbullying in Azerbaijan

    Amendments are needed in Azerbaijan's national legislation to address violence in sports, Elgun Safarov, PhD in Law and Head of Department at the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, said.

    According to Report, Safarov shared his views at the 3rd Safe Sport Forum organized by the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan:

    "A series of measures are being planned to prevent cyberbullying in the education sector and online environments. One of the draft law's key directions will be to take appropriate steps against bullying spread through social media."

    He noted that under the draft law, government agencies will implement targeted actions within adopted strategies:

    "The goal is to protect children's rights and prevent online violence directed at them. These measures will go beyond awareness campaigns. Plans include developing specialized software, applying certain restrictions through internet providers, and limiting access to content based on age categories. In recent years, bullying against children-especially on platforms like TikTok-has increased. Therefore, relevant agencies are being urged to take additional steps to ensure a safer digital environment for children. The draft law aims to guarantee child safety in accordance with national legislation, covering physical, sexual, and online violence and bullying risks."

    Safarov also emphasized the need to strengthen the role of sports psychologists in promoting safety within the sports sector.

