The closing ceremony of the 25th Winter Olympic Games took place in Verona, Italy, Report informs.

The event took place at the Arena di Verona and began on February 22 at 11:00 PM (GMT+4).

The Grand Finale artistic program, produced by Filmmaster, showcased Italy's rich culture, art, and unwavering sporting spirit. At the ceremony, the athletes' determination and achievements were recognized with special artistic compositions, and the traditional Olympic flag was handed over to France, which will host the Winter Games in 2030.

Azerbaijan was represented at the prestigious competition by two athletes: alpine skier Anastasia Papathoma and figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev. They carried the national flag during the parade during the closing ceremony.

Vladimir Litvintsev performed his short program at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on February 10. His performance was awarded a score of 63.63 points, and with this result, he failed to place among the top 24 athletes and, therefore, did not qualify for the free skate competition, which took place on February 13.

On February 18, Anastasia Papathoma competed in the slalom competition at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center in Cortina d'Ampezzo. She started the race in 92nd place and crossed the finish line in the first run with a time of 1:01:81 seconds. In the second run, which she started 59th, the 18-year-old skier finished in 1:07:34 seconds among 64 competitors. Thus, the Azerbaijani athlete finished her Winter Olympics performance in 51st place after two runs, with a time of 2:09:15 seconds.

Norway took first place in the medal standings. The Scandinavian country has won 41 medals (18 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze). The US (12 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze) is second, the Netherlands (10 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze) is third, and Italy (10 gold, 6 silver, and 14 bronze) is fourth.

Approximately 3,000 athletes from 92 countries participated in the 25th Winter Olympic Games. Athletes were competing for 116 medal events in 16 sports.