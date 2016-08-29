Chairman of Romanian National Olympic Committee resigns

Bucharest. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) Alin Petrache has resigned.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report New Agency informs, the reason is unsuccessful performance of Romanian athletes at Rio 2016.

Addressing the meeting of the Executive Committee A.Petrache said: 'Given that team Romania has failed to meet the objective undertaken and as I have already announced I will do today, I have tendered my resignation as chairman of COSR to the Executive Committee'.

He expressed his regret that not able to offer the Romanians the medals and performance they wished for: 'I know I have done all that was incumbent on me over the past two years, but unfortunately crisis in the Romanian sports is profound ad cannot be solved with momentary solutions'.

Notably, however, Romanian national team represented at XXXI Summer Olympic Games with 96 athletes, it completed the Olympics 47th with 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.