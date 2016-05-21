 Top
    Close photo mode

    Canoeist from Azerbaijan won silver medal at Canoe Sprint World Cup 1

    Inna Osipenko-Radomskaya won a silver medal

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 1 Duisburg, Germany the national team of Azerbaijan won the first medal. Report informs in 1 person boat in 200-meter final race İnna Osipenko-Radomskaya won a silver medal.

    In struggle with Dora Luch (Hungary), Natasha Ducev-Yanic (Hungary), Liza Karrinqton (New Zealand), Sara Quyo (France), Anastasia Todorova (Ukraine), Emma Östrand Jorgensen (Denmark), Marta Valcikevic (Poland) and Almi Fischer (New Zealand) Osipenko-Radomskaya reached finish in 39.472 seconds.She was just 0.592 seconds behind Karrinqton. Valcikevic won bronze medal with 0.159 seconds ahead.

    The only canoeist from Azerbaijan will also attend the rally in 1 person boat (K-1) for 500 meters.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi