Canoeist from Azerbaijan won silver medal at Canoe Sprint World Cup 1

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 1 Duisburg, Germany the national team of Azerbaijan won the first medal. Report informs in 1 person boat in 200-meter final race İnna Osipenko-Radomskaya won a silver medal.

In struggle with Dora Luch (Hungary), Natasha Ducev-Yanic (Hungary), Liza Karrinqton (New Zealand), Sara Quyo (France), Anastasia Todorova (Ukraine), Emma Östrand Jorgensen (Denmark), Marta Valcikevic (Poland) and Almi Fischer (New Zealand) Osipenko-Radomskaya reached finish in 39.472 seconds.She was just 0.592 seconds behind Karrinqton. Valcikevic won bronze medal with 0.159 seconds ahead.

The only canoeist from Azerbaijan will also attend the rally in 1 person boat (K-1) for 500 meters.