 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani wrestlers won 9 medals in international tournament

    3 coins are gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ 18th international freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling tournament finished among youth in memorial of Mithat Bayrak and Ismet Atli in Turkish Antalya.Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestlers won 1 gold and 1 bronze medalson the last day of competition.

    Sabira Aliyeva (72 kg) won a gold medal. In the final match, she beat her rivalfrom Russia.Greco-Roman wrestler Kerim Jafarov (60 kg) won bronze medal. 

    In general, the Azerbaijani team won 3 gold medals, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

    Freestyle wrestlers Teymur Mammadov (66 kg) won gold medal, Murad Suleymanov (74 kg) silver, Greco-Roman wrestlers Nofal Babayev (50 kg) gold, Javid Feyziyev (120 kg) silver, Mikail Rahimov (55 kg) and Kerim Jafarov (60 kg ) bronze, while young girls Sabira Aliyeva (72 kg) gold, Turkan Nasirova (48 kg) and Almaz Ismayilov (55 kg) won bronze medals.

    Freestyle wrestling team took 3rd place in the team.

    International referee Huseynaga Ahmedov represented Azerbaijan in tournament. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi