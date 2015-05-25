Azerbaijani wrestlers won 9 medals in international tournament

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ 18th international freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling tournament finished among youth in memorial of Mithat Bayrak and Ismet Atli in Turkish Antalya.Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestlers won 1 gold and 1 bronze medalson the last day of competition.

Sabira Aliyeva (72 kg) won a gold medal. In the final match, she beat her rivalfrom Russia.Greco-Roman wrestler Kerim Jafarov (60 kg) won bronze medal.

In general, the Azerbaijani team won 3 gold medals, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Freestyle wrestlers Teymur Mammadov (66 kg) won gold medal, Murad Suleymanov (74 kg) silver, Greco-Roman wrestlers Nofal Babayev (50 kg) gold, Javid Feyziyev (120 kg) silver, Mikail Rahimov (55 kg) and Kerim Jafarov (60 kg ) bronze, while young girls Sabira Aliyeva (72 kg) gold, Turkan Nasirova (48 kg) and Almaz Ismayilov (55 kg) won bronze medals.

Freestyle wrestling team took 3rd place in the team.

International referee Huseynaga Ahmedov represented Azerbaijan in tournament.