Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete in international tournament in Turkey

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team will attend international tournament in Istanbul organized in memory of Vehbi Emre and Hamit Kaplan.

Report informs referring to official web site of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the tournament will be hosted in Bağcılar Sport Complex.

At present, 20 members of national team are in training camp in Istanbul under leadership of head coach Akif Aliyev, coaches Nuraddin Rajabov and Shaban Donat. Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria and Switzerland national teams also attend the training camp along with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Notably, training camp that started on February 11 will last until March 3.