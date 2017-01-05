Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler gets 4-year ban for doping

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Zubair Dibirov has been disqualified from all competitions for 4 years.

Report informs, World Wrestling Union decided.

Dibirov failed doping test at world youth championship in France, September 30, 2016.

His B sample was proven positive for prohibited stanozolol and anabolic steroid. As a result, the young wrestler was disqualified from all competitions until October 4, 2020. The decision entered into force on October 5, 2016.

Notably, 74-kg wrestler left the competition after loss at 1/4 finals match.