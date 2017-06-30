 Top
    Azerbaijani taekwondo player becomes world champion - UPDATED

    Milad Beigi Harchegani is a winner of championship

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo player Milad Beigi Harchegani won a gold medal at the World Championship, taking place in the South Korean city of Muju.

    Report informs, 26-year-old athlete defeated in the finals the Russian Anton Kotkov with a score of 21: 3.

    After winning the gold of the Baku 2015 the European Games and the European Championship in 2016, Harchegani won the title of world champion.

    Notably, earlier, one more Azerbaijani athlete Mahammad Mammadov (63 kg) won a bronze medal.

