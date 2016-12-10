Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters take a gold at World Grand Prix

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) has won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Baku.

He secured the gold thanks to a victory over Egyptian Seif Eissa.

Other taekwondo fighters - winners of Baku-2015 First European Games Ayhan Tagizade (68 kg) and Olympic champion Radik Isayev (80 kg), as well as Roman Samodurov (58 kg) and only female taekwondo fighter Yaprak Eris (57 kg) lost in the first match and left without medals.

Notably, Azerbaijani taekwondo practitioners will compete in World Championship on December 12-13.