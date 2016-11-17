Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins bronze medal in World Championship

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ World Junior Championships in taekwondo.kicked off in Canadian city of Burnaby.

Report informs, on first day of competition Azerbaijani team won one medal.

Although Ayaz Gambarli 45 kg who passed to the semifinals failed to reach the finals. He only won bronze medal.

Notably, the Azerbaijani team led by head coach Mammad Abdullayev participates in world championship with 14 athletes. 846 athletes from 102 countries participate in competition.