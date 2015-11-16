 Top
    Azerbaijani table tennis players win 3 medals in Estonia

    2 gold medals won in individual and team competition

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani table tennis players gained 3 medals in youth and adults open tournament in Haapsalu city of Estonia.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the Federation, Deng Simeng was a winner of the individual competitions.

    He overcame local player in the final. Bronze medal gained by Zhou Chui.

    Couple took the lead in the fight among cadets in team competition. Thus, Azerbaijani table tennis players completed the tournament with 2 gold and 1 bronze medal.

    Lithuania, Latvia, Russian, Finland, Denmark and Sweden teams fought in the Estonia Open. 

