Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with 9 medals
Individual sports
- 01 October, 2025
- 16:40
Azerbaijani shooters have wrapped up the 3rd CIS Games with a total of 9 medals including 5 silver and 4 bronze.
According to Report, athletes claimed two additional silver medals on the final day of competition.
Nermin Jafarli and Murtuza Novruzlu secured second place in the "trap" discipline of skeet shooting.
