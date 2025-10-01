Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with 9 medals

    Individual sports
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 16:40
    Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with 9 medals

    Azerbaijani shooters have wrapped up the 3rd CIS Games with a total of 9 medals including 5 silver and 4 bronze.

    According to Report, athletes claimed two additional silver medals on the final day of competition.

    Nermin Jafarli and Murtuza Novruzlu secured second place in the "trap" discipline of skeet shooting.

